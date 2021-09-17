-
Strong putting brings Kevin Chappell an even-par round two of the Fortinet Championship
September 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Kevin Chappell hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Fortinet Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Chappell finished his round in 154th at 6 over; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Troy Merritt and Bronson Burgoon are tied for 4th at 9 under.
After a drive to the right rough on the 436-yard par-4 first hole, Kevin Chappell had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kevin Chappell to 1 under for the round.
On the 424-yard par-4 third, Chappell had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Chappell to even for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Chappell's 117 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Chappell to 1 under for the round.
On the 458-yard par-4 13th hole, Chappell reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Chappell to 2 under for the round.
