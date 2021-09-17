-
-
Kelly Kraft shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Fortinet Championship
-
September 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 17, 2021
In his second round at the Fortinet Championship, Kelly Kraft hit 5 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Kraft finished his round tied for 108th at even par; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler is in 2nd at 10 under; and Troy Merritt is in 3rd at 9 under.
Kraft got a bogey on the 407-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kraft to 1 over for the round.
After a 232 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 eighth, Kraft chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kraft to 2 over for the round.
On the par-5 ninth, Kraft's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kraft to 1 over for the round.
At the 189-yard par-3 15th, Kraft hit a tee shot 188 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kraft to even-par for the round.
On the 575-yard par-5 18th, Kraft got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Kraft to 1 over for the round.
-
-