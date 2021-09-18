-
-
Justin Suh shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the Fortinet Championship
-
September 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 17, 2021
-
Highlights
Justin Suh makes birdie on No. 18 at Fortinet Championship
In the second round of the 2021 Fortinet Championship, Justin Suh makes a 13-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th hole.
Justin Suh hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Suh finished his day tied for 49th at 3 under; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Will Zalatoris, Troy Merritt, and Bronson Burgoon are tied for 4th at 9 under.
On the 391-yard par-4 12th, Suh had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Suh to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 13th hole, Suh had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Suh to even for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Suh's 101 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Suh to 1 under for the round.
On the par-5 18th, Suh's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Suh to 2 under for the round.
Suh had a 350-yard drive to the left rough. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 436-yard par-4 first. This moved Suh to 1 under for the round.
-
-