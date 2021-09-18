-
Justin Lower shoots 7-over 79 in round two of the Fortinet Championship
September 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Justin Lower hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Lower finished his day tied for 141st at 4 over; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Will Zalatoris, Troy Merritt, and Bronson Burgoon are tied for 4th at 9 under.
On the 197-yard par-3 second, Lower's tee shot went 180 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 424-yard par-4 third, Lower had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lower to 2 over for the round.
Lower got a bogey on the 407-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lower to 3 over for the round.
On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Lower's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.
On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Lower's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 138 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 7 over for the round.
