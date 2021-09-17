-
-
Joshua Creel putts himself to an even-par second round of the Fortinet Championship
-
September 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 17, 2021
In his second round at the Fortinet Championship, Joshua Creel hit 9 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Creel finished his round tied for 118th at 1 over; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Will Zalatoris, Troy Merritt, and Bronson Burgoon are tied for 4th at 9 under.
Joshua Creel got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Joshua Creel to 1 over for the round.
On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Creel's tee shot went 175 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 13 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
After a 297 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 16th, Creel chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Creel to 1 over for the round.
On the 424-yard par-4 third, Creel had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Creel to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Creel's 104 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Creel to 1 over for the round.
At the par-5 ninth, Creel chipped in his fourth shot from 18 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Creel to even-par for the round.
-
-