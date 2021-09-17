-
-
Josh McCarthy finishes with Even-par 72 in second round of the Fortinet Championship
-
September 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 17, 2021
In his second round at the Fortinet Championship, Josh McCarthy hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. McCarthy finished his round tied for 130th at 2 over; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Will Zalatoris, Troy Merritt, and Bronson Burgoon are tied for 4th at 9 under.
On the 197-yard par-3 second, McCarthy hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put McCarthy at 1 over for the round.
McCarthy got a bogey on the 407-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCarthy to 2 over for the round.
On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, McCarthy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 2 over for the round.
On the 422-yard par-4 10th hole, McCarthy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 1 over for the round.
On the 391-yard par-4 12th, McCarthy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCarthy to 2 over for the round.
At the 189-yard par-3 15th, McCarthy hit a tee shot 184 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to right rough on the par-5 16th, McCarthy hit his 75 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved McCarthy to even-par for the round.
-
-