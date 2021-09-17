In his second round at the Fortinet Championship, Joseph Bramlett hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Bramlett finished his round tied for 26th at 4 under; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Will Zalatoris, Troy Merritt, and Bronson Burgoon are tied for 4th at 9 under.

On the par-4 14th, Bramlett's 108 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bramlett to 1 under for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th, Bramlett had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bramlett to 2 under for the round.

After a 340 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 18th, Bramlett chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bramlett to 3 under for the round.

On the 197-yard par-3 second, Bramlett's tee shot went 212 yards to the left rough and his approach went 43 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

Bramlett got a bogey on the 407-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bramlett to 1 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Bramlett had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bramlett to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, Bramlett chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Bramlett to 3 under for the round.

At the 360-yard par-4 eighth, Bramlett got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Bramlett to 2 under for the round.