Jonathan Byrd shoots 3-over 75 in round two of the Fortinet Championship
September 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Fortinet Championship, Jonathan Byrd hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Byrd finished his day tied for 101st at even par; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Will Zalatoris, Troy Merritt, and Bronson Burgoon are tied for 4th at 9 under.
On the 182-yard par-3 11th, Byrd hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Byrd at 1 over for the round.
Byrd got a bogey on the 436-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Byrd to 2 over for the round.
On the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Byrd got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Byrd to 3 over for the round.
