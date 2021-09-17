-
Jonas Blixt shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Fortinet Championship
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 17, 2021
Jonas Blixt hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Blixt finished his round tied for 132nd at 2 over; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Will Zalatoris, Troy Merritt, and Bronson Burgoon are tied for 4th at 9 under.
Blixt tee shot went 171 yards to the right side of the fairway and his approach went 31 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Blixt to 1 over for the round.
On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Blixt's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Blixt reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Blixt to 1 over for the round.
On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Blixt's tee shot went 177 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Blixt hit his next to the left intermediate rough. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 16th. This moved Blixt to 2 over for the round.
On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Blixt reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-inch putt for birdie. This moved Blixt to 1 over for the round.
