Jon Rahm shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the Fortinet Championship
September 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jon Rahm's up-and-down birdie on No. 16 at Fortinet Championship
In the second round of the 2021 Fortinet Championship, Jon Rahm makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
In his second round at the Fortinet Championship, Jon Rahm hit 5 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Rahm finished his day tied for 88th at 1 under; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Will Zalatoris, Troy Merritt, and Bronson Burgoon are tied for 4th at 9 under.
Rahm got a bogey on the 407-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rahm to 1 over for the round.
On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Rahm reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rahm to 1 under for the round.
After a 335 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 16th, Rahm chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rahm to 1 under for the round.
