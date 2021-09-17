John Huh hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Fortinet Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Huh finished his round tied for 109th at even par; Beau Hossler and Maverick McNealy are tied for 1st at 10 under; Troy Merritt is in 3rd at 9 under; and Bronson Burgoon, Mito Pereira, and Harold Varner III are tied for 4th at 8 under.

John Huh hit his tee at the green on the 182-yard par-3 11th, setting himself up for a long 38-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved John Huh to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 391-yard par-4 12th hole, Huh had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Huh to 2 under for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Huh reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-inch putt for birdie. This moved Huh to 2 under for the round.

On the 436-yard par-4 first, Huh had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Huh to 2 under for the round.

On the 197-yard par-3 second, Huh's tee shot went 181 yards to the left rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Huh's 143 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Huh to 2 under for the round.

At the 538-yard 14th hole par-5, Huh hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second to the Left Rough. He eventually got on the green in 6 and had a one-putt double bogey. This moved Huh to even for the day.

Huh got a bogey on the 417-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Huh to 1 over for the round.

On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Huh's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Huh had a 88 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Huh to 1 over for the round.