John Augenstein hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Fortinet Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Augenstein finished his day tied for 10th at 7 under; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Will Zalatoris, Troy Merritt, and Bronson Burgoon are tied for 4th at 9 under.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 424-yard par-4 third hole, John Augenstein chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved John Augenstein to 1 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Augenstein had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Augenstein to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, Augenstein had a 162 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Augenstein to 3 under for the round.

At the 182-yard par-3 11th, Augenstein hit a tee shot 160 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Augenstein to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Augenstein's 135 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Augenstein to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 14th hole, Augenstein had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Augenstein to 5 under for the round.

On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Augenstein's tee shot went 169 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.

On the 375-yard par-4 17th, Augenstein had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Augenstein to 3 under for the round.