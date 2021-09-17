Jim Knous hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Knous finished his round tied for 9th at 7 under; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Will Zalatoris, Troy Merritt, and Bronson Burgoon are tied for 4th at 9 under.

Knous hit his tee at the green on the 197-yard par-3 second, setting himself up for a long 32-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Knous to 1 under for the round.

On the 407-yard par-4 fourth hole, Knous reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knous to 2 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Knous reached the green in 3 and sunk a 30-inch putt for birdie. This moved Knous to 3 under for the round.

After a 304 yard drive on the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Knous chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Knous to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 422-yard par-4 10th hole, Knous had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Knous to 5 under for the round.

On the 391-yard par-4 12th, Knous had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and two putting, moving Knous to 4 under for the round.

After a 323 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 16th, Knous chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Knous to 5 under for the round.

On the 375-yard par-4 17th hole, Knous reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knous to 6 under for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 18th, Knous had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Knous to 5 under for the round.