Jim Herman shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the Fortinet Championship
September 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 17, 2021
Highlights
Jim Herman makes birdie on No. 16 at Fortinet Championship
In the opening round of the 2021 Fortinet Championship, Jim Herman makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
In his second round at the Fortinet Championship, Jim Herman hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Herman finished his round tied for 41st at 3 under; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Troy Merritt and Bronson Burgoon are tied for 4th at 9 under.
Herman got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Herman to 1 over for the round.
Herman hit his tee at the green on the 189-yard par-3 15th, setting himself up for a long 43-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Herman to even-par for the round.
After a 294 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 18th, Herman chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Herman to 1 under for the round.
On the 197-yard par-3 second, Herman's tee shot went 211 yards to the fringe and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
After a drive to left rough on the par-5 fifth, Herman hit his 120 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Herman to 1 under for the round.
At the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Herman hit a tee shot 194 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Herman to 1 under for the round.
