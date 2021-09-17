-
Jason Dufner finishes with Even-par 72 in second round of the Fortinet Championship
September 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Fortinet Championship, Jason Dufner hit 5 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Dufner finished his round tied for 17th at 5 under; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 10 under; Beau Hossler and Troy Merritt are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Bronson Burgoon, Mito Pereira, and Harold Varner III are tied for 4th at 8 under.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Dufner reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dufner to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Dufner's 132 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dufner to 2 under for the round.
Dufner tee shot went 205 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Dufner to 1 under for the round.
Dufner got a bogey on the 360-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dufner to even-par for the round.
On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Dufner reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dufner to 1 under for the round.
On the 422-yard par-4 10th, Dufner had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dufner to even for the round.
At the 458-yard par-4 13th, Dufner got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Dufner to even-par for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Dufner reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dufner to 1 under for the round.
On the 575-yard par-5 18th, Dufner got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Dufner to even for the round.
