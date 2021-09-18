-
Jared Wolfe shoots 3-over 75 in round two of the Fortinet Championship
September 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Fortinet Championship, Jared Wolfe hit 5 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Wolfe finished his day tied for 148th at 6 over; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Will Zalatoris, Troy Merritt, and Bronson Burgoon are tied for 4th at 9 under.
After a 300 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Wolfe chipped his fourth shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Wolfe to 1 over for the round.
After a 271 yard drive on the 422-yard par-4 10th, Wolfe chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Wolfe to 2 over for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Wolfe reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wolfe to 2 over for the round.
Wolfe got a bogey on the 375-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wolfe to 3 over for the round.
