Jamie Lovemark shoots 3-over 75 in round two of the Fortinet Championship
September 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Fortinet Championship, Jamie Lovemark hit 6 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Lovemark finished his day tied for 101st at even par; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Will Zalatoris, Troy Merritt, and Bronson Burgoon are tied for 4th at 9 under.
On the par-4 14th, Lovemark's 161 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lovemark to 1 under for the round.
Lovemark got a bogey on the 436-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lovemark to even-par for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Lovemark got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Lovemark to 1 over for the round.
On the 417-yard par-4 sixth, Lovemark had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lovemark to 2 over for the round.
At the 360-yard par-4 eighth, Lovemark got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lovemark to 3 over for the round.
