James Hahn hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Hahn finished his round tied for 62nd at 2 under; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler is in 2nd at 10 under; and Mito Pereira, Will Zalatoris, Troy Merritt, and Bronson Burgoon are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

On the 422-yard par-4 10th hole, Hahn reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hahn to 1 under for the round.

At the 391-yard par-4 12th, Hahn got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hahn to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 13th hole, Hahn had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hahn to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Hahn's 83 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hahn to 2 under for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Hahn reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hahn to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 first hole, Hahn had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hahn to 4 under for the round.

On the 197-yard par-3 second, Hahn's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Hahn had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hahn to 4 under for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 sixth, Hahn had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hahn to 3 under for the round.