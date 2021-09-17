-
J.T. Poston shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the Fortinet Championship
-
September 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
September 17, 2021
J.T. Poston hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Poston finished his round tied for 138th at 3 over; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Troy Merritt and Bronson Burgoon are tied for 4th at 9 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, Poston had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.
On the 182-yard par-3 11th, Poston's tee shot went 158 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 16th, Poston had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.
