J.J. Spaun shoots Even-par 72 in round two of the Fortinet Championship
September 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
J.J. Spaun hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Spaun finished his day tied for 71st at 2 under; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Will Zalatoris, Troy Merritt, and Bronson Burgoon are tied for 4th at 9 under.
On the 391-yard par-4 12th hole, Spaun reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spaun to 1 under for the round.
After a 266 yard drive on the 417-yard par-4 sixth, Spaun chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Spaun to even for the round.
On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Spaun's tee shot went 186 yards to the right rough and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
