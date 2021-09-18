-
-
J.B. Holmes shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the Fortinet Championship
-
September 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 17, 2021
J.B. Holmes hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Holmes finished his day tied for 71st at 2 under; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Will Zalatoris, Troy Merritt, and Bronson Burgoon are tied for 4th at 9 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 391-yard par-4 12th hole, Holmes had a 91 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Holmes to 1 under for the round.
On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Holmes's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
After a 303 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 16th, Holmes chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Holmes to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Holmes's 71 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Holmes to 2 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 197-yard par-3 second green, Holmes suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Holmes at 2 under for the round.
After a 276 yard drive on the 407-yard par-4 fourth, Holmes chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Holmes to 1 under for the round.
On the 360-yard par-4 eighth, Holmes had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Holmes to even-par for the round.
On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Holmes reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Holmes to 1 under for the round.
-
-