Hudson Swafford shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the Fortinet Championship
September 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
In the second round of the 2021 Fortinet Championship, Hudson Swafford makes birdie on the par-5 9th hole.
In his second round at the Fortinet Championship, Hudson Swafford hit 8 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Swafford finished his round tied for 139th at 3 over; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Troy Merritt and Bronson Burgoon are tied for 4th at 9 under.
On the par-4 10th, Swafford's 99 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Swafford to 1 under for the round.
On the 182-yard par-3 11th, Swafford hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Swafford at even-par for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Swafford reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Swafford to 1 under for the round.
On the 575-yard par-5 18th, Swafford got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Swafford to even for the round.
At the 197-yard par-3 second, Swafford hit a tee shot 194 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Swafford to 1 under for the round.
On the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Swafford had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Swafford to 2 under for the round.
