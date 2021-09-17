  • Hudson Swafford shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the Fortinet Championship

  • In the second round of the 2021 Fortinet Championship, Hudson Swafford makes birdie on the par-5 9th hole.
    Highlights

    Hudson Swafford makes birdie on No. 9 in Round 2 at Fortinet Championship

    In the second round of the 2021 Fortinet Championship, Hudson Swafford makes birdie on the par-5 9th hole.