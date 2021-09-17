-
Hideki Matsuyama shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the Fortinet Championship
September 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Hideki Matsuyama sinks 16-footer for birdie at Fortinet Championship
In the second round of the 2021 Fortinet Championship, Hideki Matsuyama makes birdie on the par-4 3rd hole.
In his second round at the Fortinet Championship, Hideki Matsuyama hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Matsuyama finished his round tied for 11th at 6 under; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Troy Merritt and Bronson Burgoon are tied for 4th at 9 under.
On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Matsuyama's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Matsuyama reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matsuyama to even-par for the round.
On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Matsuyama reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-inch putt for birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.
On the 424-yard par-4 third hole, Matsuyama reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 2 under for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Matsuyama reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 3 under for the round.
