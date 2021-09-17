-
Hayden Buckley shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Fortinet Championship
September 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Fortinet Championship, Hayden Buckley hit 7 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Buckley finished his day tied for 101st at even par; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Will Zalatoris, Troy Merritt, and Bronson Burgoon are tied for 4th at 9 under.
Buckley got a bogey on the 422-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Buckley to 1 over for the round.
At the 182-yard par-3 11th, Buckley hit a tee shot 165 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Buckley to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Buckley's 87 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Buckley to 1 under for the round.
At the 189-yard par-3 15th, Buckley got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 4 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Buckley to 1 over for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Buckley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-inch putt for birdie. This moved Buckley to even for the round.
Buckley's tee shot went 275 yards to the native area and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 407-yard par-4 fourth. This moved Buckley to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Buckley chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Buckley to 1 over for the round.
