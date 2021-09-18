-
Harry Higgs shoots Even-par 72 in round two of the Fortinet Championship
September 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Harry Higgs rolls in 57-foot birdie putt at Fortinet Championship
In the second round of the 2021 Fortinet Championship, Harry Higgs makes a 57-foot birdie putt on the par-3 7th hole.
Harry Higgs hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Higgs finished his day tied for 88th at 1 under; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Will Zalatoris, Troy Merritt, and Bronson Burgoon are tied for 4th at 9 under.
On the 407-yard par-4 fourth hole, Higgs reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgs to 1 under for the round.
Higgs hit his tee at the green on the 212-yard par-3 seventh, setting himself up for a long 57-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Higgs to 2 under for the round.
On the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Higgs had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Higgs to 1 under for the round.
On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Higgs's tee shot went 186 yards to the left rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a 269 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 16th, Higgs chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to even for the round.
