Harold Varner III putts well in round two of the Fortinet Championship
September 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Harold Varner III makes birdie on No. 18 at Fortinet Championship
In the opening round of the 2021 Fortinet Championship, Harold Varner III makes a 9-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th hole.
Harold Varner III hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Fortinet Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Varner III finished his round tied for 4th at 8 under with Bronson Burgoon and Mito Pereira; Beau Hossler and Maverick McNealy are tied for 1st at 10 under; and Troy Merritt is in 3rd at 9 under.
On the 571-yard par-5 16th, Harold Varner III reached the green in 2 and sunk a 44-foot putt for eagle. This put Harold Varner III at 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 375-yard par-4 17th hole, Varner III had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Varner III to 3 under for the round.
After a 337 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 18th, Varner III chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Varner III to 4 under for the round.
At the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Varner III hit a tee shot 189 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Varner III to 5 under for the round.
On the 360-yard par-4 eighth, Varner III had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Varner III to 4 under for the round.
