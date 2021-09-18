In his second round at the Fortinet Championship, Hank Lebioda hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Lebioda finished his day tied for 88th at 1 under; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Will Zalatoris, Troy Merritt, and Bronson Burgoon are tied for 4th at 9 under.

Lebioda got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lebioda to 1 over for the round.

After a 313 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Lebioda chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lebioda to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Lebioda's 111 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lebioda to 1 under for the round.

On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Lebioda's tee shot went 173 yards to the right rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 422-yard par-4 10th hole, Lebioda had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lebioda to 1 under for the round.

At the 391-yard par-4 12th, Lebioda got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lebioda to even-par for the round.

On the par-5 16th, Lebioda's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lebioda to 1 under for the round.

On the 375-yard par-4 17th, Lebioda had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Lebioda to 1 over for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Lebioda reached the green in 3 and sunk a 34-inch putt for birdie. This moved Lebioda to even for the round.