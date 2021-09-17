-
-
Greyson Sigg shoots Even-par 72 in round two of the Fortinet Championship
-
September 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 17, 2021
Greyson Sigg hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Sigg finished his round tied for 27th at 4 under; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Will Zalatoris, Troy Merritt, and Bronson Burgoon are tied for 4th at 9 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 13th hole, Sigg had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sigg to 1 under for the round.
On the 375-yard par-4 17th, Sigg had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sigg to even for the round.
Sigg got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Sigg to 1 over for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Sigg reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-inch putt for birdie. This moved Sigg to even-par for the round.
On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Sigg's his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Sigg reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sigg to even for the round.
-
-