-
-
Emiliano Grillo shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the Fortinet Championship
-
September 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 17, 2021
Emiliano Grillo hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Grillo finished his day tied for 101st at even par; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Will Zalatoris, Troy Merritt, and Bronson Burgoon are tied for 4th at 9 under.
On the 422-yard par-4 10th hole, Grillo reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grillo to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 189-yard par-3 15th, Grillo missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Grillo to even for the round.
At the 375-yard par-4 17th, Grillo got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Grillo to 2 over for the round.
At the 436-yard par-4 first, Grillo reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Grillo at 1 over for the round.
On the 407-yard par-4 fourth, Grillo had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grillo to 2 over for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Grillo reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grillo to 1 over for the round.
Grillo got a bogey on the 417-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grillo to 2 over for the round.
-
-