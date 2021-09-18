-
Dylan Wu posts bogey-free 2-under 70 l in the second round of the Fortinet Championship
September 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
September 17, 2021
Dylan Wu hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Fortinet Championship, and finished the round bogey free. Wu finished his day tied for 38th at 4 under; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Will Zalatoris, Troy Merritt, and Bronson Burgoon are tied for 4th at 9 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 14th hole, Dylan Wu had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dylan Wu to 2 under for the round.
