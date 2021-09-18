-
6-over 78 by Dylan Frittelli in second round of the Fortinet Championship
September 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Fortinet Championship, Dylan Frittelli hit 3 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Frittelli finished his day in 151st at 8 over; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Will Zalatoris, Troy Merritt, and Bronson Burgoon are tied for 4th at 9 under.
Frittelli got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Frittelli to 1 over for the round.
On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Frittelli's tee shot went 198 yards to the fringe and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 16th, Frittelli got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Frittelli to 3 over for the round.
On the 197-yard par-3 second, Frittelli's tee shot went 170 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 25 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
At the 538-yard 14th hole par-5, Frittelli hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second to the Left Rough. He eventually got on the green in 6 and had a one-putt double bogey. This moved Frittelli to 5 over for the day.
On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Frittelli's tee shot went 211 yards to the right rough and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.
