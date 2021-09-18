-
-
Doug Ghim shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the Fortinet Championship
-
September 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 17, 2021
In his second round at the Fortinet Championship, Doug Ghim hit 5 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Ghim finished his day tied for 101st at even par; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Will Zalatoris, Troy Merritt, and Bronson Burgoon are tied for 4th at 9 under.
Ghim got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ghim to 1 over for the round.
On the 407-yard par-4 fourth, Ghim had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Ghim to 2 over for the round.
Ghim got a bogey on the 417-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Ghim to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Ghim chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Ghim to 2 over for the round.
At the 422-yard par-4 10th, Ghim got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Ghim to 3 over for the round.
At the 458-yard par-4 13th, Ghim got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Ghim to 4 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 375-yard par-4 17th hole, Ghim chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Ghim to 3 over for the round.
On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Ghim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ghim to 2 over for the round.
-
-