Doc Redman shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the Fortinet Championship
September 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Fortinet Championship, Doc Redman hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Redman finished his round tied for 56th at 2 under; Beau Hossler and Maverick McNealy are tied for 1st at 10 under; Troy Merritt is in 3rd at 9 under; and Bronson Burgoon, Mito Pereira, and Harold Varner III are tied for 4th at 8 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 391-yard par-4 12th hole, Redman chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Redman to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Redman's 93 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Redman to 2 under for the round.
After a 315 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 18th, Redman chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Redman to 3 under for the round.
At the 424-yard par-4 third, Redman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Redman to 2 under for the round.
Redman got a bogey on the 407-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Redman to 1 under for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Redman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Redman to 2 under for the round.
On the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Redman got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Redman to 1 under for the round.
