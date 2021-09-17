-
Denny McCarthy shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the Fortinet Championship
September 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
In his second round at the Fortinet Championship, Denny McCarthy hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. McCarthy finished his round tied for 130th at 2 over; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler is in 2nd at 10 under; and Mito Pereira, Will Zalatoris, Troy Merritt, and Bronson Burgoon are tied for 3rd at 9 under.
On the 422-yard par-4 10th hole, McCarthy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 1 under for the round.
On the 182-yard par-3 11th, McCarthy's his approach went 61 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the 189-yard par-3 15th, McCarthy's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 123 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 16th, McCarthy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McCarthy to even for the round.
At the 375-yard par-4 17th, McCarthy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved McCarthy to 1 over for the round.
On the 575-yard par-5 18th, McCarthy got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing McCarthy to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 third, McCarthy's 144 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McCarthy to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 fourth hole, McCarthy had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McCarthy to even-par for the round.
