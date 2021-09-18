-
Dawie van der Walt shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the Fortinet Championship
September 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 17, 2021
Highlights
Dawie van der Walt sinks a 30-foot birdie putt at Fortinet Championship
In the second round of the 2021 Fortinet Championship, Dawie van der Walt makes a 30-foot birdie putt on the par-3 15th hole.
In his second round at the Fortinet Championship, Dawie van der Walt hit 5 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Van der Walt finished his day tied for 17th at 6 under; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Will Zalatoris, Troy Merritt, and Bronson Burgoon are tied for 4th at 9 under.
Van der Walt hit his tee at the green on the 189-yard par-3 15th, setting himself up for a long 30-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved van der Walt to 1 under for the round.
After a 324 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 18th, van der Walt chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved van der Walt to 2 under for the round.
On the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, van der Walt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved van der Walt to 3 under for the round.
On the 557-yard par-5 ninth, van der Walt got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing van der Walt to 2 under for the round.
