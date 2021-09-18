  • Dawie van der Walt shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the Fortinet Championship

  • In the second round of the 2021 Fortinet Championship, Dawie van der Walt makes a 30-foot birdie putt on the par-3 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Dawie van der Walt sinks a 30-foot birdie putt at Fortinet Championship

    In the second round of the 2021 Fortinet Championship, Dawie van der Walt makes a 30-foot birdie putt on the par-3 15th hole.