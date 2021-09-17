Davis Riley hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Fortinet Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Riley finished his round tied for 62nd at 2 under; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler is in 2nd at 10 under; and Mito Pereira, Will Zalatoris, Troy Merritt, and Bronson Burgoon are tied for 3rd at 9 under.

On the 436-yard par-4 first hole, Davis Riley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Davis Riley to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 third hole, Riley had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Riley to 2 under for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 sixth, Riley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Riley to 1 under for the round.

On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Riley's his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

Riley got a bogey on the 360-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Riley to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Riley's 104 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Riley to even-par for the round.

At the 182-yard par-3 11th, Riley hit a tee shot 160 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Riley to 1 under for the round.

On the 391-yard par-4 12th, Riley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Riley to even for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 458-yard par-4 13th hole, Riley had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Riley to 1 under for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Riley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Riley to 2 under for the round.