David Skinns comes back from a rocky start in round two of the Fortinet Championship
September 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Features
Callum Tarren and David Skinns reflects on Skinns’ win to secure TOUR card
Prior to the 2021 Fortinet Championship, Callum Tarren and David Skinns reflect on Skinns’ victory at the 2021 Pinnacle Bank Championship that helped him secure his PGA TOUR card. Tarren talks about his wife giving birth during the time and how he was still tuning in to see his friend finish out the tournament, while Skinns explains how he was able to control his nerves down the stretch to win the tournament.
David Skinns hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Fortinet Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Skinns finished his day tied for 49th at 3 under; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Will Zalatoris, Troy Merritt, and Bronson Burgoon are tied for 4th at 9 under.
On the 458-yard par-4 13th, David Skinns had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving David Skinns to 1 over for the round.
After a 283 yard drive on the 412-yard par-4 14th, Skinns chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Skinns to 2 over for the round.
After a 271 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 18th, Skinns chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Skinns to 1 over for the round.
On the 436-yard par-4 first hole, Skinns reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Skinns to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 third hole, Skinns had a 113 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Skinns to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 407-yard par-4 fourth hole, Skinns chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Skinns to 2 under for the round.
On his tee stroke on the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Skinns went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough. He hit his fifth at the green and had a one-putt to finish with a bogey. This moved Skinns to 1 under for the round.
