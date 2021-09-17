In his second round at the Fortinet Championship, David Lipsky hit 9 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Lipsky finished his day tied for 10th at 7 under; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Will Zalatoris, Troy Merritt, and Bronson Burgoon are tied for 4th at 9 under.

On the par-4 10th, Lipsky's 125 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lipsky to 1 under for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 13th hole, Lipsky reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lipsky to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 375-yard par-4 17th hole, Lipsky had a 102 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lipsky to 4 under for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 18th, Lipsky had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lipsky to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Lipsky's 102 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Lipsky to 6 under for the round.

On the 197-yard par-3 second, Lipsky's tee shot went 187 yards to the right intermediate rough, his second shot went 25 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Lipsky reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lipsky to 6 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, Lipsky had a 97 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lipsky to 7 under for the round.

After a 320 yard drive on the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Lipsky chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lipsky to 8 under for the round.