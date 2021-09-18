-
-
David Hearn shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the Fortinet Championship
-
September 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 17, 2021
In his second round at the Fortinet Championship, David Hearn hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Hearn finished his day tied for 120th at 2 over; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Will Zalatoris, Troy Merritt, and Bronson Burgoon are tied for 4th at 9 under.
On the 197-yard par-3 second, Hearn's tee shot went 206 yards to the left rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a 258 yard drive on the 407-yard par-4 fourth, Hearn chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hearn to 2 over for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Hearn reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hearn to 1 over for the round.
Hearn got a bogey on the 360-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hearn to 2 over for the round.
After a 258 yard drive on the 375-yard par-4 17th, Hearn chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hearn to 3 over for the round.
After a 292 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 18th, Hearn chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hearn to 2 over for the round.
-
-