Danny Willett putts himself to an even-par second round of the Fortinet Championship
September 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Fortinet Championship, Danny Willett hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Willett finished his day tied for 71st at 2 under; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Will Zalatoris, Troy Merritt, and Bronson Burgoon are tied for 4th at 9 under.
Danny Willett got a bogey on the 391-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Danny Willett to 1 over for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 189-yard par-3 green 15th, Willett suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 2 over for the round.
On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Willett reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-inch putt for birdie. This moved Willett to 1 over for the round.
On the 424-yard par-4 third hole, Willett reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Willett to even-par for the round.
