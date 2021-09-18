-
Danny Lee shoots 4-over 76 in round two of the Fortinet Championship
September 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Fortinet Championship, Danny Lee hit 6 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Lee finished his day tied for 131st at 3 over; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Will Zalatoris, Troy Merritt, and Bronson Burgoon are tied for 4th at 9 under.
Lee got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lee to 1 over for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Lee had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lee to even-par for the round.
On the 417-yard par-4 sixth, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 1 over for the round.
Lee tee shot went 185 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Lee to 2 over for the round.
Lee got a double bogey on the 375-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Lee to 5 over for the round.
After a 306 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 18th, Lee chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 4 over for the round.
