-
-
D.J. Trahan shoots 6-over 78 in round two of the Fortinet Championship
-
September 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 17, 2021
D.J. Trahan hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Trahan finished his round tied for 146th at 4 over; Beau Hossler and Maverick McNealy are tied for 1st at 10 under; Troy Merritt is in 3rd at 9 under; and Bronson Burgoon, Mito Pereira, and Harold Varner III are tied for 4th at 8 under.
Trahan hit his tee at the green on the 182-yard par-3 11th, setting himself up for a long 38-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Trahan to 1 under for the round.
On the 197-yard par-3 second, Trahan's tee shot went 215 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 28 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the 424-yard par-4 third, Trahan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Trahan to 1 over for the round.
Trahan got a bogey on the 407-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Trahan to 2 over for the round.
On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Trahan's tee shot went 162 yards to the right rough and his approach went 35 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
At the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Trahan reached the green in 2 and had a disappointing four-putt for double bogey putting him at 5 over for the round.
On the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Trahan had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Trahan to 6 over for the round.
-
-