Curtis Thompson shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the Fortinet Championship
September 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Curtis Thompson hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Thompson finished his day tied for 71st at 2 under; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Will Zalatoris, Troy Merritt, and Bronson Burgoon are tied for 4th at 9 under.
At the 197-yard par-3 second, Thompson hit a tee shot 199 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.
On the 407-yard par-4 fourth, Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to even for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Thompson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Thompson had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.
Thompson got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 1 under for the round.
On the 412-yard par-4 14th, Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to even-par for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Thompson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.
