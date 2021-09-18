-
-
Chris Stroud shoots 3-over 75 in round two of the Fortinet Championship
-
September 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 17, 2021
In his second round at the Fortinet Championship, Chris Stroud hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Stroud finished his day tied for 131st at 3 over; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Will Zalatoris, Troy Merritt, and Bronson Burgoon are tied for 4th at 9 under.
On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Stroud tee shot went 183 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 33 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 16th, Stroud reached the green in 2 and sunk a 54-foot putt for eagle. This put Stroud at 3 over for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Stroud's 85 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stroud to 2 over for the round.
After a 300 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 18th, Stroud chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Stroud to 1 over for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Stroud reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stroud to even-par for the round.
On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Stroud hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Stroud at 1 over for the round.
At the par-5 ninth, Stroud chipped in his fourth shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Stroud to 3 over for the round.
-
-