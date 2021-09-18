-
-
Chez Reavie shoots 3-over 75 in round two of the Fortinet Championship
-
September 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 17, 2021
-
Highlights
Chez Reavie curls in 18-foot birdie putt at Fortinet Championship
In the second round of the 2021 Fortinet Championship, Chez Reavie makes an 18-foot birdie putt on the par-3 15th hole.
In his second round at the Fortinet Championship, Chez Reavie hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Reavie finished his day tied for 38th at 4 under; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Will Zalatoris, Troy Merritt, and Bronson Burgoon are tied for 4th at 9 under.
Reavie got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Reavie to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Reavie's 105 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to even-par for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Reavie had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Reavie to 1 under for the round.
On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Reavie hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Reavie at even for the round.
On the 391-yard par-4 12th, Reavie had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Reavie to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 14th hole, Reavie had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reavie to 3 over for the round.
At the 189-yard par-3 15th, Reavie hit a tee shot 186 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reavie to 2 over for the round.
At the 375-yard par-4 17th, Reavie got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Reavie to 3 over for the round.
-
-