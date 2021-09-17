Chesson Hadley hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Hadley finished his round tied for 139th at 3 over; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Will Zalatoris, Troy Merritt, and Bronson Burgoon are tied for 4th at 9 under.

On the 391-yard par-4 12th, Hadley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadley to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 14th hole, Hadley had a 168 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hadley to even for the round.

At the 189-yard par-3 15th, Hadley hit a tee shot 185 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadley to 1 under for the round.

After a 313 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 16th, Hadley chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hadley to 2 under for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 18th, Hadley had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and two putting. This moved Hadley to even-par for the round.

On the 197-yard par-3 second, Hadley's tee shot went 203 yards to the left rough and his approach went 35 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Hadley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hadley to even for the round.

At the 417-yard par-4 sixth, Hadley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hadley to 1 over for the round.

Hadley got a double bogey on the 360-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Hadley to 3 over for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Hadley got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Hadley to 4 over for the round.