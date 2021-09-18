-
Chase Seiffert shoots 5-under 67 in round two of the Fortinet Championship
September 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Chase Seiffert hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Seiffert finished his day tied for 38th at 4 under; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Will Zalatoris, Troy Merritt, and Bronson Burgoon are tied for 4th at 9 under.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Seiffert reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Seiffert to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, Seiffert had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Seiffert to 2 under for the round.
On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Seiffert's his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Seiffert chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Seiffert to 2 under for the round.
Seiffert missed the green on his first shot on the 182-yard par-3 11th but had a chip in from 5 yards for birdie. This moved Seiffert to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Seiffert's 151 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Seiffert to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Seiffert hit an approach shot from 108 yards to 12 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Seiffert to 5 under for the round.
