In his second round at the Fortinet Championship, Charley Hoffman hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Hoffman finished his round tied for 24th at 4 under; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Will Zalatoris, Troy Merritt, and Bronson Burgoon are tied for 4th at 9 under.

At the 424-yard par-4 third, Charley Hoffman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Charley Hoffman to 1 over for the round.

Hoffman got a bogey on the 407-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoffman to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Hoffman's 112 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoffman to 1 over for the round.

On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Hoffman's his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 324 yard drive on the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Hoffman chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hoffman to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 412-yard par-4 14th hole, Hoffman had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoffman to even-par for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th, Hoffman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hoffman to 1 under for the round.

On the 375-yard par-4 17th, Hoffman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoffman to even for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Hoffman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoffman to 1 under for the round.