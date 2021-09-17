-
Charles Howell III shoots Even-par 72 in round two of the Fortinet Championship
September 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Charles Howell III hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Howell III finished his round tied for 59th at 2 under; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Troy Merritt and Bronson Burgoon are tied for 4th at 9 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, Howell III had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Howell III to 2 over for the round.
At the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Howell III hit a tee shot 189 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Howell III to 1 over for the round.
At the 412-yard par-4 14th, Howell III got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Howell III to 2 over for the round.
After a 325 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 16th, Howell III chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Howell III to 1 over for the round.
At the par-5 18th, Howell III chipped in his fourth shot from 7 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Howell III to even for the round.
