Chad Ramey shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the Fortinet Championship
September 17, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Chad Ramey hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Fortinet Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Ramey finished his day tied for 71st at 2 under; Maverick McNealy is in 1st at 12 under; Beau Hossler and Mito Pereira are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Will Zalatoris, Troy Merritt, and Bronson Burgoon are tied for 4th at 9 under.
On the 436-yard par-4 first hole, Ramey reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ramey to 1 under for the round.
On the 424-yard par-4 third, Ramey had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ramey to even for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 407-yard par-4 fourth hole, Ramey chipped in his fourth from 10 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Ramey at even-par for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Ramey reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-inch putt for birdie. This moved Ramey to 1 under for the round.
On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Ramey's tee shot went 182 yards to the right rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 13th hole, Ramey chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Ramey to 1 under for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Ramey reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ramey to 2 under for the round.
On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Ramey reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ramey to 3 under for the round.
